052919_spt_buenasoftball 40.jpg

The Buena Regional High School softball team defeated Pennsville 8-0 to win the South Jersey Group 1 sectional championship on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

The Chiefs finished 24-5 and reached the state Group I final.

