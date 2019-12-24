020519_spt_buenawrestling 6

Buena's Andrew Johnson, top, wrestles Pitman's Armando Keifner in February.

Coach: George Maxwell (seventh season)

2018-19 record: 18-7

Outlook: The Chiefs return brothers Nate and Andrew Johnson. Nate, a sophomore wrestling at 113 and 120, placed second in districts last winter. Andrew, a senior wrestling at 120 and 126, placed third. Junior Kale Aretz (145) was the district champion two years ago and will go for the title again this season. Senior Sammy Drogo (182) was fourth in the district last winter, and freshman Danny DiGiovacchino (152) is looking to break out.

“Our goal is to win the league," Maxwell said. "We lost seven quality seniors. We’re looking forward to figuring that out.”

