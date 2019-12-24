Coach: George Maxwell (seventh season)
2018-19 record: 18-7
Outlook: The Chiefs return brothers Nate and Andrew Johnson. Nate, a sophomore wrestling at 113 and 120, placed second in districts last winter. Andrew, a senior wrestling at 120 and 126, placed third. Junior Kale Aretz (145) was the district champion two years ago and will go for the title again this season. Senior Sammy Drogo (182) was fourth in the district last winter, and freshman Danny DiGiovacchino (152) is looking to break out.
“Our goal is to win the league," Maxwell said. "We lost seven quality seniors. We’re looking forward to figuring that out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.