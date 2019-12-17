Buena Regional

Coach: Paul Janetta

Last season’s record: 1-22

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key players: Nasir Williams, 6-0, Sr., G; Jeremiah McRea, 6-1, Sr., F; Dante Coia, 5-11, Jr., G; Nick Norton, 6-2, Jr., C; Anthony Pantalione, 6-2, Jr., F; John Shukovsky, 6-4, Jr., F; Dom Caraballo, 6-1, So., F; Jeremiah Doughty, 6-0, So., F.

Outlook: The Chiefs should be much improved with several players returning. Williams and McRea are returning starters.

