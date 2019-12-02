Coach: Amy Hammerstedt

2018-19 record: 3-4

What to watch: The Chiefs, a coed team, only returned five swimmers and have only 12 swimmers. On coed teams, boys and girls swim on the same team and compete in boys meets. Mitchell Butler and Aiden Santoro are the top returnees, along with Jackson Martello-Tubertini, Nicholas Zanghi, Veronica Butler and Taylor Bishop.

"It's definitely a building year, Hammerstedt said. "We're looking forward to seeing improvement."

