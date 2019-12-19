Buena Regional

Coach: Andrew Caldwell

Last season’s record: 10-16

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key Players: Bridgette Gilliano, Sr., G; Hailey Carano, Sr., G; Kristina Mosentoff, Sr., G/F; Tatiana Shukovsky, Jr., F.

Outlook: Caldwell said the Chiefs aim to be competitive in every game they play this season with aspirations to reach the postseason.

