Buena Regional
Coach: Jonathan Caputo
Last season's record: 9-1
First impression: Contender
Quick look: Buena is the defending champion but graduated several outstanding seniors, but the Chiefs return some talent.
Byron Spellman will be a senior running back and defensive back. He rushed for 553 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Luke Santiago returns at quarterback and defensive back. Santiago intercepted seven passes and made 49 tackles. He also played quarterback, throwing six touchdown passes and running for three scores.