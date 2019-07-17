Pleasantville Buena Football

Buena's Byron Spellman runs after incepting a pass in the second quarter as the Buena High School football team plays Pleasantville, at Pleasantville, Friday, Oct 19, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Buena Regional

Coach: Jonathan Caputo

Last season's record: 9-1

First impression: Contender

Quick look: Buena is the defending champion but graduated several outstanding seniors, but the Chiefs return some talent.

Byron Spellman will be a senior running back and defensive back. He rushed for 553 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Luke Santiago returns at quarterback and defensive back. Santiago intercepted seven passes and made 49 tackles. He also played quarterback, throwing six touchdown passes and running for three scores.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments