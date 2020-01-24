Buena Vista officials called for bids to construct an addition to the township's public works building, 430 Union Road. The addition will be approximately 5,250 square foot and the work includes demolition and removal of existing structure, site preparation, construction of addition, renovation of existing structure, site improvements as needed and other miscellaneous items as required. Bids are due 11 a.m. Feb. 19. to the township clerk's office.
