Buena Vista officials called for bids for an addition to the township's Public Works building. The work includes construction of an approximately 5,250 square foot addition, as well as demolition and removal of the existing structure. Bids are due 11 a.m. Feb. 19 to the township clerk, 890 Harding Highway.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

