July 6 from 11 a.m. to dusk; vendors, merchants, crafters, bounce houses, kids activities, food trucks, parade, fireworks and more; Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Buena Vista Township Independence Day Celebration
