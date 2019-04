Jawaan Taylor, T, 6-5, 312, Florida

Strengths: Able to drive defenders and finish as a run blocker.

Weaknesses: Arrived at Florida overweight and that will need to be managed.

Fact: Started 12 games at right tackle last season for the Gators.

Gone by: Top 20.

Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor (65) sets up to block against Missouri defensive lineman Akial Byers (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. Missouri won 38-17. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)