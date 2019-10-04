The Bridgeton High School football team beat Cumberland Regional 12-6 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday for its first win of the season.
For Bridgeton, quarterback Jermaine Bell had 18 rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Edward Gravely had 16 rushes for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Charles Thomas had 13 rushes for 98 yards for Cumberland (0-5).
Cumberland 0 0 0 6—6
Bridgeton 6 0 0 6—12
FIRST QUARTER
B — Edward Gravely 32 run (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
B — Bell 9 run (conversion fail)
C — Jared Gonzalez 14 pass from Jony Gonzalez (conversion fail)
Records— Bridgeton 1-3, Cumberland 0-5.
Millville 20,
Cherokee 14
For Millville, senior Solomon DeShields caught touchdown passes of 20 and 40 yards from sophomore quarterback Nate Robbins. Robbins also threw a 3-yard touchdown to Shamore Collins.
For Cherokee, Brandon Boria and Jackson McIntyre had touchdown runs of 8 and 4 yards, respectively.
Millville 0 6 8 6—20
Cherokee 7 7 0 0—14
FIRST QUARTER
C — Boria 8 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
C — McIntrye 4 run (kick good)
M — DeShields 20 pass from Robbins (conversion fail)
THIRD QUARTER
M — Collins 16 pass from Robbins (conversion good)
FOURTH QUARTER
M — DeShields 40 pass from Robbins (conversion fail)
Records— Millville 2-3, Cherokee 3-2.
No. 8 St. Joseph 43,
Haddonfield 8
Jayden Shertel was 5 of 10 passing in the first half with 232 yards and two touchdowns. He had touchdown passes of 91 and 89 yards to Jada Byers and Tyrell Russell, respectively. Byers also had touchdown runs of 32 and 13 yards.
St. Joseph snapped Haddonfield’s 21-game win streak.
For Haddonfield, Tommy Batson scored a 71-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Jack Narducci.
St. Joseph 7 17 13 6—43
Haddonfield 0 8 0 0—8
FIRST QUARTER
S — Byers 91 pass from Shertel (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
S — Russell 89 pass from Shertel (kick good)
S — Mercado 10 pass from Prevard (kick good)
S — DelGozzo 23 field goal
H — Batson 71 pass from Narducci (conversion good)
THIRD QUARTER
S — Byers 32 run (kick good)
S — Griffin 12 pass from Shertel (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
S — Byers 13 run (conversion fail)
Records— S 4-1, H 4-1.
