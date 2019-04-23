G. Bruce Ward, executive director of the ACMUA spoke at the meeting about the ACMUA’s attempts in complying with new state regulations perfluorononanoic acid, or PFNA, used in making plastics, Teflon and other products. Ward said it is going to cost $20 million for a new filtering system. He also said they authority will pursue litigation against manufacturers DuPont and 3M as a way to help offset the cost.
Police Chief Henry White answered questions from the groups and hinted at a new community policing initiative.
Councilman Aaron Randolph said each ward will be assigned two special officers who will walk on foot and be there throughout their shifts. They will not be called to other area’s 911 calls but will be spending all their time in one neighborhood.