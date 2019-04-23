Police Chief Henry White, Deputy Chief James Sarkos and Depty Chief Jerry Barnhart and Lt. Wil Santiago talked about the new community policing initiative. Barnhart said he started in the department in the 1990s on a community patrol, and the model was used a lot back then.
Sarkos also talked about a new program called Pathway to Change, to “sentence” people convicted of low-level crimes who have underlying addictions or other problems to drug/alcohol or mental health treatment. If they complete all requirements, record will be expunged and fines waived.
It’s starting in municipal and superior court, and will be overseen by county probation officers. It’s a pilot program one of first in nation.
“It’s going to be huge,” according to White.