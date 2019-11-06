Central Jersey Group I
Burlington City (5) at Buena Regional (4)
6 p.m. Friday
Buena (7-2) relies on the run with sophomore Shayron Smithbey (791 rushing yards) and freshman Samir Garrison (665 rushing yards). Senior linebacker Aaron Wisher leads the Buena defense with 71 tackles. Buena defensive lineman Tony Thompson had 11 tackles for losses and six sacks. Burlington City (6-2) has won three straight. Senior quarterback D.J. Woodbury threw two touchdown passes in last week’s 19-6 win over Holy Cross.
The winner of this game meets the winner of the matchup between eighth-seeded Haddon Township and top-seeded Willingboro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.