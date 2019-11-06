102619_spt_buenafootball 6.jpg

Buena's Shayron Smithbey, left, runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Pleasantville during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Central Jersey Group I

Burlington City (5) at Buena Regional (4)

6 p.m. Friday

Buena (7-2) relies on the run with sophomore Shayron Smithbey (791 rushing yards) and freshman Samir Garrison (665 rushing yards). Senior linebacker Aaron Wisher leads the Buena defense with 71 tackles. Buena defensive lineman Tony Thompson had 11 tackles for losses and six sacks. Burlington City (6-2) has won three straight. Senior quarterback D.J. Woodbury threw two touchdown passes in last week’s 19-6 win over Holy Cross.

The winner of this game meets the winner of the matchup between eighth-seeded Haddon Township and top-seeded Willingboro.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments