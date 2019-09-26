Food Senior

Atlantic County bus gives greater food access to Atlantic City seniors. The bus-to-grocery-store program has been a help to Nancy Katz, who sold her car and no longer has to pay for gas or car insurance as a person on a fixed income. Follow The Press' Reinventing AC coverage and join the conversation. 

Vineland teacher investigated for 'offensive' social media post related to missing girl. “Central Administration began an immediate investigation and discovered the post was made by a teacher,” Joseph Rossi, Vineland schools’ executive director of personnel, told The Press.

Mullica tables resolution to appoint captain to acting police chief. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the transition of power in the Police Department as embattled Chief John Thompson prepares to retire Jan. 1. Both the township and Thompson requested help from the Prosecutor's Office, each has said.

Run for the Fallen begins Thursday. The 11th annual run starts at Sunset Beach in Cape May Point and ends four days later in Holmdel, Monmouth County.

Lifeguards Tepper, Taylor, Loughlin to compete in South Africa. The lifeguard racing season may be over, but swimmer Joey Tepper of the Longport Beach Patrol isn't quite done yet.

Eagles hoping to turn season around at Green Bay. The preseason hype has melted, replaced by icy skepticism. The 1-2 Eagles enter Thursday’s game at Lambeau Field two games behind Dallas in the NFC East.

Alshon Jeffery, seen Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, likely will get some playing time when the Eagles face the Packers on Thursday, Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said.

