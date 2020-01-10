In the next step towards closing their doors, officials at craft store A.C. Moore filed a notice with the state that they’re planning layoffs.
In a WARN notice filed with the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, 383 employees will be affected Feb. 9 at the company’s headquarters in Berlin, Camden County.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the store's corporate offices for comment.
The notice follows a November announcement from officials that the stores are going out of business, including the location in Egg Harbor Township in the English Creek Shopping Center.
Anthony Piperno, chief executive officer of the chain, cited the difficulty of operating and competing at a national level in a statement announcing that the company was going out of business.
Nicole Brothers, which owns the A.C. Moore stores, will lease up to 40 store locations to The Michaels Companies Inc., along with a lease on an East Coast distribution facility.
While plans for closing of specific locations was slated to be announced on the company's website shortly after the announcement, there have so far been not updates.
Moorestown, Burlington County – based Sbar’s Inc., which acquired with A.C. Moore in 2011, also filed a WARN notice with the state for 82 employees to be laid off effective Feb. 13.
