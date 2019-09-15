Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Pastel painter Renee Leopardi stands in the art studio of her Northfield home, which serves as her ‘center of operations.’ It also serves as the creative center for her family and includes art of and by her children Sam and Gabriella. It’s “My Happy Place” time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who’s two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It’s “My Happy Place” time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who’s two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Pastel painter Renee Leopardi stands in the art studio of her Northfield home, which serves as her ‘center of operations.’ It also serves as the creative center for her family and includes art of and by her children Sam and Gabriella. It’s “My Happy Place” time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who’s two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It’s “My Happy Place” time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who’s two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
NORTHFIELD — Renee Leopardi’s “Happy Place” in her home, her art studio, exists as the spot that brings her joy and sparks her creativity.
Leopardi, a full-time pastel painter, spends a majority of time in her studio, where she estimates she has created about 250 paintings during the last six years that she has lived in this small Atlantic County city.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“This room is my center of operations, from marketing, website design and updates to www.reneeleopardi.com, to getting ready for upcoming exhibits, such as my October show at the Ocean City Arts Center ... and preparing lesson plans for teaching to painting and creating,” Leopardi said.
When Leopardi cannot plein air paint — which means in the open air — she can at least feel close to nature in her studio with its many windows and high ceilings.
“It also serves as the creative center for the entire family, with an area dedicated to my children’s art. While, in recent years, my son, Sam, has become musical playing guitar and saxophone; my daughter, Gabriella, creates visual art quite often in our shared space.”
The furniture in Leopardi’s studio consists of two Craftsman style antique desks that her husband, Brett, refinished years ago. She loves the clean lines and the sturdiness of them.
“My work area has an easel and nesting tables with storage bins that I designed and Brett helped me build. The room is a closed-in, three-season room with a tile floor that gets quite cold in the winter, so I have placed pieces of carpet to insulate, but that can also take a beating from all of the artful messes.
Leopardi’s second favorite space in her home is her living room, which reflects her artistic life with the paintings she has on display.
“They are what makes my happy place happy. I paint most days and have a large inventory, because it is necessary to have a body of work ready to go for whatever gallery opportunity comes my way. Most paintings make their way to galleries for exhibit and sale, with the exception of paintings of my children, which are in my permanent collection,” Leopardi said.
PHOTOS of pastel painter Renee Leopardi at her Northfield home
1 of 20
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Pastel painter Renee Leopardi stands in the art studio of her Northfield home, which serves as her ‘center of operations.’ It also serves as the creative center for her family and includes art of and by her children Sam and Gabriella. It’s “My Happy Place” time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who’s two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It’s “My Happy Place” time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who’s two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
PHOTOS of pastel painter Renee Leopardi in her Northfield home
1 of 20
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Pastel painter Renee Leopardi stands in the art studio of her Northfield home, which serves as her ‘center of operations.’ It also serves as the creative center for her family and includes art of and by her children Sam and Gabriella. It’s “My Happy Place” time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who’s two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It’s “My Happy Place” time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who’s two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time with pastel painter Renee Leopardi of Northfield, who's two places are the studio where she makes her art and her living room. Sept. 5, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.