UPPER TOWNSHIP – ACT Engineers, Inc., an environmental consulting firm headquartered in Robbinsville, is opening a new location in the Marmora section and will host open house events on Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7.
ACT merged with Junetta N. Dix Consulting, Inc. in late 2018 to expand their South Jersey presence. The 28-employee firm offers civil engineering, marine and land surveying, environmental services, construction management landscape design and public outreach.
Local projects include the shoreline restoration of Ocean City’s 150-acre Shooting Island for flood resiliency, as well as Ocean City’s long range dredging program.
“Being a ‘boots on the ground’ company, enhancing our southern New Jersey base will provide better access for our equipment and staff to the projects, clients, and communities we serve. Our new Marmora office and equipment shop is a great location for our personnel who have been operating locally for almost 30 years,” President and Principal Engineer, Robert Korkuch said in a press release.
The open house events will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday at 320 South Shore Rd., Suite D, Marmora, New Jersey 08223.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.