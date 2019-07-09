Atlantic City International Airport will receive an additional $1 million from the federal government for construction of a deicing facility.
Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker announced Tuesday funding of $1,019,655 from the Federal Aviation Administration to the airport in Egg Harbor Township. This is in addition to $8.4 million the airport was granted earlier this year for the project.
“Investing in our local airports keeps our state competitive, boosts our economy and creates new jobs,” said Menendez. “This funding will help modernize the Atlantic City airport, while allowing air travel to continue running smoothly and keep the region’s tourism economy flourishing.”
“Federal resources to address New Jersey’s aging infrastructure help strengthen our economy, create good jobs and keep travelers moving,” said Booker. “By continuing to invest in the modernization of Atlantic City airport, we help improve safety and increase our state’s economic competitiveness.”
The senators also announced earlier this year more than $16 million in federal investments to improve New Jersey’s airports.
