MANAHAWKIN — Atlantic Medical Imaging has opened a new location within the AtlantiCare Health Park, which opened last June as a one-stop-shop health complex.
Patients won’t have to go far when they need an MRI, CT scan, mammography, ultrasound, X-ray and other tests, health officials said, as the new imaging location will be located among primary and specialty care offices, a lab and community pharmacy.
“Our goal is to provide patients and their referring physicians with unmatched technology, diagnostic imaging expertise, compassion and the highest quality care,” AMI president and CEO Dr. David Levi said in a statement. “Our technology is continuously updated.”
AtlantiCare opened the 60,000-square-foot building June 29, 2017. The health provider purchased the former Pathmark on Route 72 in October 2015 for $6.5 million and a nearby Pizza Hut property in November of that year for $925,000, according to state records.
“Having AMI in the Health Park will make it more convenient for patients to access the quality radiology services they need and deserve,” Jatin Motiwal, vice president of AtlantiCare Physician Group and Regional Network, said in a statement.
This is the second partnership location between the imaging provider and health care center. The other AMI office is located at the AtlantiCare Health Park in Hammonton.
