Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It's "My Happy Place" time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his "Happy Places" are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It’s “My Happy Place” time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his “Happy Places” are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It’s “My Happy Place” time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his “Happy Places” are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his "Happy Places" are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his "Happy Places" are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his "Happy Places" are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It’s “My Happy Place” time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his “Happy Places” are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his "Happy Places" are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his "Happy Places" are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his "Happy Places" are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It’s “My Happy Place” time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his “Happy Places” are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It’s “My Happy Place” time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his “Happy Places” are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his "Happy Places" are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his "Happy Places" are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his "Happy Places" are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It’s “My Happy Place” time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his “Happy Places” are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his "Happy Places" are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Joseph Rechten, 51, who used to be Splash, the mascot for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Rechten said his "Happy Places" are his combination living room and kitchen and his bedroom at NoBe at North Beach, 600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City Monday March 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
ATLANTIC CITY — A fixture on the resort’s Boardwalk for years, Joe “Cap’n” Rechten returned to living in the city in January.
He moved into 600 NoBe so he would not miss out on the action.
“I’m here at NoBe in Atlantic City, the hottest place in town,” said Rechten, who added he feels very blessed to have a one-bedroom apartment in the complex. “I love America, and I love this city. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for this city.”
Even though it is still winter, Rechten cain’t wait to spend time in the NoBe pool this summer when it is scheduled to be ready for residential use.
Rechtenis best known for pushing a beige-and-brown rolling chair on the Boardwalk while wearing a red, white and blue outfit topped by a matching hat.
He was known as “The Cap’n,” and he had his ventriloquist dummy L.J. with him frequently.
“I’m not the greatest ventriloquist. I get by,” Rechten said.
Rechten was also one of the people who dressed as Splash, the mascot for the defunct Atlantic City Surf professional baseball team, from 1999 to 2001.
“I will do anything to make someone laugh,” Rechten said.
Rechten has a posterboard hanging in his apartment of his media mentions as Splash and as the “Cap’n.”
In Rechten’s mancave, also known as his living room, his LG 65-inch television serves as the centerpiece.
Every Sunday during football season, Rechten hosts a football party for his friends, so they can watch the Philadelphia Eagles. He purchased his television on sale for $400 at ShopRite in Absecon.
Rechten recently moved into his new apartment, and his furniture was moved from his previous residence in Absecon.
He and a friend with a pickup truck made seven trips to transfer all of his belongings from his old place to his new one.
Along with Rechten’s leather couch, he has a recliner that he picked up from the Goodwill store in Pleasantville in his living room.
Even though football season is over, Rechten still has Eagles stuff hanging up in his apartment, which now matches his St. Patrick’s Day shamrocks. He is of Irish, German and Polish descent.
“I’m very festive. I decorate the place for every holiday,” Rechten said.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.