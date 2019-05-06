SEA ISLE CITY– The application a developer submitted seeking Zoning Board approval to demolish the La Costa bar and lounge, a liquor store and motel at 4000 Landis Avenue and rebuild has been pushed to June.
42nd Place, LLC also known as "the Ludlam," wants to build 46 hotel suites - from 1 to 3 bedrooms, a restaurant, bar, store and outdoor pool on the site of the old hotel.
A hearing was originally scheduled for the board's May meeting, but has now been pushed to June 3.
The Zoning Board meets regularly on the 1st Monday of the month, with the exception of official holidays when the meeting is moved to the following day.
Meetings are conducted in the Council Meeting Room located at City Hall, 233 John F. Kennedy Blvd., 3rd Floor, Sea Isle City, NJ.
All Regular Meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. Site Plan/Completeness Review Meetings are held prior to Regular Meetings at 6:00 PM (only when necessary), according to the city's website.
