ATLANTIC CITY — Casino jackpots in 2018 have already surpassed the total paid out to lucky winners in each of the last three years.
Atlantic City casinos have paid out $21.9 million in slot and online jackpots through Aug. 15, according to reports from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. For the 30-day period ending on Aug. 15, the resort’s nine casino properties paid out nearly $3 million in jackpots.
The data from state regulators is only for the 224 reported jackpots of $50,000 or more. In prior years, the division only released jackpot payouts that equaled $75,000 or more.
Last year, Atlantic City’s seven casinos paid out $20.2 million in jackpots. In 2016 and 2015, $21.96 million and $20.89 million, respectively, in jackpots was awarded.
Gamblers at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa hit jackpots of $50,000 or more 56 times in 2018 for a total of $5.197 million. The next closest land-based casino was Caesars Atlantic City, which had 41 jackpots. Tropicana Atlantic City has had 22, Golden Nugget Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City both have had 16, Resorts Casino Hotel has had eight and Bally’s Atlantic City has had seven. The resort’s two newest properties — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Resort Casino — both opened to the public on June 27. Through Aug. 15, Hard Rock has paid out two jackpots of $50,000 or more since then, while Ocean Resort has yet to have a big winner.
There has only been one jackpot in 2018 in excess of $1 million. On July 6, a player at Harrah’s hit a $1.67 million jackpot on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond machine. Harrah’s online casino paid out 2018’s second-largest jackpot, a $687,785 hit on June 4 on the game Gods of Gold.
Golden Nugget’s online casino partners, including Play SugarHouse and BetFair, have combined for 37 jackpots. Borgata’s online offerings, including PlayMGM, have paid out 12 jackpots.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.