No events have taken place for more than two months inside the Atlantic City Convention Center, but the venue has only lost 20% of its booking for the year so far.

“We are holding dates for a sporting group (Hoop Group for a basketball tournament) for late July and a trade show for the first weekend of September,” said Sandi Harvey, vice president of sales for Meet AC, the sales and marketing arm of the Convention Center. “We have our fingers crossed.”

In addition to the city’s gaming market taking a hit, the city’s convention economy has taken a major blow at a time when it had a series of high-profile events scheduled for the building. Several events have either been canceled or moved to future dates.

Meet AC has tried to increase the number of conventions in the resort to help diversify the city’s economy. During the past 5½ years, the number of hotel room nights in Atlantic City dedicated to housing those attending conventions increased from 150,000 annually to 350,000, Harvey said.

Another 20% of the commitments are tentative, Harvey said.

The Convention Center opened April 21 as one of four regional field medical stations that were constructed in New Jersey since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. The site was designed with a 258-bed capacity. It has served 24 patients since opening more than 30 days ago, according to public health officials last week.

Before the Convention Center can begin making the adjustments to accommodate conventions and shows again, Harvey said, there are many things that have to happen. The facility has to cease operation as a field medical station, and Gov. Phil Murphy must reverse his orders limiting recreational and social gatherings, as well as lift the statewide stay-at-home order.

Convention Center operations will be fluid, depending on what show organizers want, but it is possible that temperatures will be taken before someone is let inside a show, and social distancing measures of 10 feet between every person can be handled, Harvey said.

“There are several hand sanitizer stations in the public areas,” said Harvey, who added more could be added.

Some of the events that were booked for March through May asked for new dates in the summer or fall, Harvey said.

One of the those events was the annual Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, which was moved from April 7 and 8 to Aug. 7 and 8.

Jon Henderson, event organizer and owner of Good Time Tricycle Productions in Linwood, said he has weekly calls with Meet AC about his event.

“I’m holding tight. I’m trying to be optimistic,” Henderson said.

In three weeks, Henderson said he has to make a decision on whether to hold his event during its current dates or reschedule it to next year. He said his decision will not not be based on the governor ending the stay-at-home order, but on whether his 150 brewers and 125 vendors can still do it.

With three separate sessions that average 10,000 people each, Henderson said he can envision brewers, vendors and attendees wearing masks and gloves, but the event itself isn’t easily conducive to social distancing.

“The bands are ready to go,” said Henderson, who added the acts include Against Me!, Goldfinger and Hammonton’s The Early November. “We want to do it right.”

The National Sports Collectors Convention, scheduled to begin July 29 at the Convention Center, has been postponed due to the pandemic. The event, which calls itself the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles show, has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12-16.

The New Jersey Education Association’s annual convention, which was scheduled for Nov. 5-6, is one of the events that has been canceled for this year. The state’s largest union representing teachers and other education support staff is moving its convention online.

The New Jersey State League of Municipalities, whose convention is scheduled from Nov. 13 to 20, is still planning to go forward, Harvey said.

In 2018, Meet AC reported 238 meetings and conventions booked, some as far out as 2022. It was the organization’s fourth consecutive year of increased bookings.

Harvey and her team of eight sales people work on booking conventions 18 months away or farther out. Philadelphia-based Spectra has a trio of people working on shorter-term bookings, those in the next 18 months or sooner, Harvey said.

The NAACP has postponed its national convention, which was scheduled to be held July 25-29 in Boston. It plans to hold its next annual convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Harvey said she has not heard about the NAACP changing its plans for the 2022 convention expected to be held in Atlantic City.

In the wake of the pandemic, Harvey said she does not believe the Convention Center will lose business to videoconferencing technology.

“We are social-type folks,” said Harvey, who added face-to-face meetings are huge revenue generators for event organizers. “People want to be together.”