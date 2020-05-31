No events have taken place for more than two months inside the Atlantic City Convention Center, but the venue has only lost 20% of its booking for the year so far.
“We are holding dates for a sporting group (Hoop Group for a basketball tournament) for late July and a trade show for the first weekend of September,” said Sandi Harvey, vice president of sales for Meet AC, the sales and marketing arm of the Convention Center. “We have our fingers crossed.”
In addition to the city’s gaming market taking a hit, the city’s convention economy has taken a major blow at a time when it had a series of high-profile events scheduled for the building. Several events have either been canceled or moved to future dates.
ATLANTIC CITY — The field medical station at the Atlantic City Convention Center has served …
Meet AC has tried to increase the number of conventions in the resort to help diversify the city’s economy. During the past 5½ years, the number of hotel room nights in Atlantic City dedicated to housing those attending conventions increased from 150,000 annually to 350,000, Harvey said.
Another 20% of the commitments are tentative, Harvey said.
The Convention Center opened April 21 as one of four regional field medical stations that were constructed in New Jersey since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. The site was designed with a 258-bed capacity. It has served 24 patients since opening more than 30 days ago, according to public health officials last week.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority resumed regular business Tuesd…
Before the Convention Center can begin making the adjustments to accommodate conventions and shows again, Harvey said, there are many things that have to happen. The facility has to cease operation as a field medical station, and Gov. Phil Murphy must reverse his orders limiting recreational and social gatherings, as well as lift the statewide stay-at-home order.
Convention Center operations will be fluid, depending on what show organizers want, but it is possible that temperatures will be taken before someone is let inside a show, and social distancing measures of 10 feet between every person can be handled, Harvey said.
“There are several hand sanitizer stations in the public areas,” said Harvey, who added more could be added.
Some of the events that were booked for March through May asked for new dates in the summer or fall, Harvey said.
One of the those events was the annual Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, which was moved from April 7 and 8 to Aug. 7 and 8.
The 41st annual National Sports Collectors Convention, scheduled to begin July 29 at Atlanti…
Jon Henderson, event organizer and owner of Good Time Tricycle Productions in Linwood, said he has weekly calls with Meet AC about his event.
“I’m holding tight. I’m trying to be optimistic,” Henderson said.
In three weeks, Henderson said he has to make a decision on whether to hold his event during its current dates or reschedule it to next year. He said his decision will not not be based on the governor ending the stay-at-home order, but on whether his 150 brewers and 125 vendors can still do it.
ATLANTIC CITY — The federal government's field hospital at the Convention Center is operatio…
With three separate sessions that average 10,000 people each, Henderson said he can envision brewers, vendors and attendees wearing masks and gloves, but the event itself isn’t easily conducive to social distancing.
“The bands are ready to go,” said Henderson, who added the acts include Against Me!, Goldfinger and Hammonton’s The Early November. “We want to do it right.”
The National Sports Collectors Convention, scheduled to begin July 29 at the Convention Center, has been postponed due to the pandemic. The event, which calls itself the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles show, has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12-16.
The New Jersey Education Association’s annual convention, which was scheduled for Nov. 5-6, is one of the events that has been canceled for this year. The state’s largest union representing teachers and other education support staff is moving its convention online.
The New Jersey State League of Municipalities, whose convention is scheduled from Nov. 13 to 20, is still planning to go forward, Harvey said.
In 2018, Meet AC reported 238 meetings and conventions booked, some as far out as 2022. It was the organization’s fourth consecutive year of increased bookings.
Harvey and her team of eight sales people work on booking conventions 18 months away or farther out. Philadelphia-based Spectra has a trio of people working on shorter-term bookings, those in the next 18 months or sooner, Harvey said.
The NAACP has postponed its national convention, which was scheduled to be held July 25-29 in Boston. It plans to hold its next annual convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Harvey said she has not heard about the NAACP changing its plans for the 2022 convention expected to be held in Atlantic City.
In the wake of the pandemic, Harvey said she does not believe the Convention Center will lose business to videoconferencing technology.
“We are social-type folks,” said Harvey, who added face-to-face meetings are huge revenue generators for event organizers. “People want to be together.”
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Fred Bates, of Monmouth County, part of a Viking beer drinking team, talks about ways to get home after the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Inflatable horse racing at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Ed Nowak, of Philadelphia, is turned away by a taxi Saturday after the afternoon session of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Crowds leave the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Soja, a band from Washington, DC, performs to an enthusiastic crowd at Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Crowds leave the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Crowds leave the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Paul Yacubobich, of Long Branch, talks about getting back to the place he's staying after Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
The Beer Vikings, from the Asbury Park area, usually stay at Caesars Atlantic City during the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, according to one of their members, Fred Bates.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Gavin Siciliano, of Asbury Park, with his Beer Viking team at Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Taxis, Jitneys, Uber and Lyft vehicles crowd the entrance after the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
A beer and chocolate pairing seminar at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Crowds leave the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival on Saturday at the Atlantic City Convention Center
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Taxis, Jitneys, Uber and Lyft vehicles crowd the entrance after the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Jayne Touati, of Manlapan, got to dress up like a pepper for the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
A full jitney leaves the entrance to the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Beer yoga was popular at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Beer yoga was popular at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Taxis, Jitneys, Uber and Lyft vehicles crowd the entrance after the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Brandon Dooley, of Washington Township, spends his bachelor party at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Kim Kover, of Ocean Gate, dances at the silent disco at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Dancers wear headphones and dance to their own music. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Hilary Traphagen, of Toms River, talks about getting back to the place he's staying after Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Taxis, Jitneys, Uber and Lyft vehicles crowd the entrance after the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Jenifer Simmons, owner of Glasstown Brewery, of Millville, pours samples at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Brandon Dooley, of Washington Township, is joined by Andrea Sigmund, for his bachelor party at Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Taxis, Jitneys, Uber and Lyft vehicles crowd the entrance after the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Taxis, Jitneys, Uber and Lyft vehicles crowd the entrance after the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Inflatable horse racing at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Crowds leave the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Crowds leave the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
A beer and chocolate pairing seminar at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Beerfest
Crowds leave the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The annual Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, seen above in 2018, has rescheduled from April to August because of the pandemic.
Kristian Gonyea / for The Press
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The annual Atlantic City Beer Fest will return to the Convention Center in March.
Kristian Gonyea
ac beerfest
The 13th annual Atlantic City Beer fest drew large crowds and good times. Atlantic City, NJ. March 24, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
AC Beer and Music Fest preparations
ERIN GRUGAN
Ryan Horner, regional sales manager for New Jersey/New York with Dogfish Head Brewery, sets up the company's booth Thursday for the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Delaware-based craft brewery is one of more than 150 breweries that will be represented this weekend.
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
AC Beer and Music Fest preparations
Rob Holmes and Wendy Domurat from Dogfish Head Brewery set up their booth for the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival on Thursday at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Delaware-based brewery is one of over 150 breweries that will be represented this weekend. Thursday, March 22
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
AC Beer and Music Fest preparations
Crew members from Spellcaster Productions, based out of Hammonton, build the stage that will hold music headliners including punk band the Descendents to legendary ska group The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. Thursday, March 22
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
AC Beer and Music Fest preparations
Crew members from Spellcaster Productions, based out of Hammonton, build the stage that will hold music headliners including punk band the Descendents to legendary ska group The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. Thursday, March 22
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
AC Beer and Music Fest preparations
Matthew Deibert, a sand sculptor out of Smithville, carves the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival logo out of sand Thursday. The project will continue as a performance piece throughout the festival.
AC Beer and Music Fest preparations
Matthew Deibert, a sand sculptor out of Smithville, carves the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival logo out of sand. The project will continue as a performance piece throughout the festival this weekend. Thursday, March 22
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
AC Beer and Music Fest preparations
Dogfish Head Brewery set up their booth for the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival on Thursday at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Delaware-based brewery is one of over 150 breweries that will be represented this weekend. Thursday, March 22
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
032518_gal_beerfest (4)
Jodie and Kim Osmundsen, of Cape May, finished the Hops Trot 5K, then enjoyed some local craft brews.
LAUREN CARROLL
Staff Writer
