ATLANTIC CITY — Gail Hopen once owned a business called g.interiors in Manhattan and Philadelphia’s Main Line using the tagline,”Creating a home you’ll never want to leave.”
Hopen, 53, did that when she bought the 1,175-square-foot condo she now lives in with her partner, Erik Sanders, 62, in the resort.
“This space was originally purchased as a second location, but as the project neared completion, it ended up becoming the primary location,” Hopen said. “It was important for us to use all the rooms in a way that evokes calm, joy, and with a vacation-like feel, since that’s how we live our personal and professional partnership.”
Hopen said it only seemed fitting the couple completed the floor plan for their two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo while vacationing on the Mediterranean Sea in Spain.
Hopen dreamed of having a home at the Jersey Shore since she was a child and bought her condo in the spring of 2018.
“We love how nature changes from minute to minute, adding new color and texture visually,” said Hopen, who added the only constant is change. “The ocean view changes minute to minute bringing different lighting, color and texture into our space.”
Nature creates a sensory overload, Hopen said.
“We see clouds below, rainbows in the ocean, dolphins swimming, top view of seagulls flying, lightning storms 360 (degrees), crisp horizons, sunrises and more,” Hopen said.
Hopen and Sanders purchased a gut renovation project and decorated it like a mid-century modern with an eclectic mix, Hopen said.
The living room furniture comes from companies with offices in New York City — Safavieh, Design Within Reach and Decoration & Design Building.
The work on their condo included stripped columns, removed walls, moved corridors, added sliding walls, replaced fixtures and added overhead LED energy efficient lighting, Hopen said.
Another “Happy Place” in Hopen’s condo is her kitchen, partially because of its proximity to her view of the ocean.
“Erik cooks (and) needs functionality, like his kitchen in Amsterdam. It’s high tech and beautiful, which is important, because its an integral part of the design. We moved a portion of the sink wall, so space could optimize the view while allowing more natural light to pass through into the corridor. He can also be social while cooking or working,” Hopen said.
The preparation of healthy food in their kitchen backs up what they preach at their anti-aging clinic in the Netherlands. Sanders is a pharmacologist with more than 30 years history with phamaceutical industry.
Sanders and Hopen developed a program to help people live life longer and healthier in an all-natural way without drugs by activating the natural defense systems of the body along with proper diet, exercise and stress management.
PHOTOS of Gail Hopen in her Atlantic City home
