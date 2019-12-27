Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
After more than 40 years of legalized gambling in Atlantic City, casinos know what their most loyal visitors desire in order to come to the resort to ring in the new year.
"Every property does well on Fourth of July and New Year's Eve. That's why there are ballroom parties, clubs, whatever you want," said Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey.
The customer base wants to dance and party, either in ballrooms or clubs or to the live music of nationally known acts.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
The Trammps, Kool & The Gang and KC & The Sunshine Band, all old casino standbys, are among the headliners that have been booked for this New Year's Eve.
They want to eat a great meal and drink good liquor.
New Year's Eve menus and drink specials will be available at the restaurants and bars.
They want to spend a few bucks gambling.
The casinos have created sweepstakes and special gaming promotions just for New Year's Eve.
What the resort is not offering is a new happening to entice someone who has never experienced New Year's Eve in the city to give it a try, or an event where multiple casinos, or the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, create a larger affair than what any one casino can do.
An anticipated, but never booked, New Year's Eve concert in 2016 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, was canceled.
A nationally televised New Year's Eve act in Atlantic City was promised in a $12.5 million deal that the CRDA made with dick clark productions and the Miss America Organization that was supposed to keep the pageant in the city through this year.
There was a short period of time when at least two casinos worked together to create an event that was used to promote the city.
From 1991 to 1995, "Merv Griffin's New Year's Eve Special," a live hour-long, syndicated musical program, aired from Resorts Casino Hotel that covered 87% to 89% of the national television market.
For multiple years, other casinos contributed talent that appeared on the show. For instance as 1993 turned into 1994, the program featured Tony Bennett and the late Ray Charles and the late Donna Summer, who was headlining at the now defunct Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino.
In the 1990s, Callender was at Resorts and remembers Griffin's TV show, but the market was different then compared to now as Atlantic City casinos have to compete against those in Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland.
Besides being the head of the casino association, Callender serves as the senior vice president of Eastern Regional Operations, Eldorado Resorts, Inc., which includes operational responsibility for Tropicana Casino and Resort.
Tropicana hosts a 9 p.m. fireworks spectacular on the Boardwalk, which Callender said 5,000 people know about and show up for, whether they spend the rest of their New Year's Eve at his casino or not.
"We all get along, and we are competitors," said Callender about the other resort casinos.
Jon Henderson, founder and executive producer of Good Time Tricycle Productions, based in Linwood, knows a great deal about the casinos because he spent 22 years working in the industry.
The difficulty of doing anything beyond what the casinos' schedule on New Year's Eve is all the hotel rooms are booked, and there is no extra space to do anything in, said Henderson, whose company developed the Atlantic City Tattoo Expo and The AC Beer and Music Festival among other events.
"New Year's Eve is one of the biggest paydays for the acts, anywhere from 15% to 30% more than what they are paid normally," said Henderson, who added the resort doesn't have enough retail hotel rooms to accomomdate a separate event on top of what the casinos are doing.
Steve Gietka, vice president of entertainment for the Trump properties from late 1999 through late 2011, said New Year's Eve was really almost considered a gift to the player base that involved throwing them a party.
"The mentality was we will not make money on New Year's Eve," said Gietka, the head of SMG Entertainment, a Hammonton-based consulting company and show producer.
Gietka remembers the dance clubs Casbah and Xanadu doing incredible retail business on New Year's Eve inside the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort.
That tradition is being kept alive by the DJs that have been booked for New Year's Eve into such clubs as Premier at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City and HQ Nightclub at the Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City.
In recent years, there was one time when the CRDA, Live Nation Entertainment and Spectra, who manages the 14,770-person capacity Boardwalk Hall, teamed up to host a New Year's event.
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was booked into Boardwalk Hall's arena on Dec. 31, 2015 on his "WHAT NOW?" tour.
Tropicana bought some tickets to Hart's performance. Callender said he heard feedback from the players at his casino, who attended the show, that they enjoyed it.
"We have enough to do at our property, but whatever they (CRDA, Live Nation or Boardwalk Hall) bring, I would be in favor of," Callender said.
1 of 39
Fireworks display at the Tropicana in Atlantic City.
Heather Harman, 21, Bayville, Deanna Sciortino, 21, Howell, and Jessica Del Monico, 21, also from Howell, were seen having a great time at the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Sherry Lin, 26, Puja Talukder, 23, Afrida Chowdhury, 22, and Mandy Lin, 23, all from Atlantic City, were seen having a great time at the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Heather Harman, 21, Bayville, Deanna Sciortino, 21, Howell, and Jessica Del Monico, 21, also from Howell, were seen having a great time at the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Boogie Nights Michael Jackson Impersonator Pete Carter, from Toms River, entertains the crowds at the Quarter inside Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Boogie Nights Michael Jackson Impersonator Pete Carter, from Toms River, entertains the crowds at the Quarter inside Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Alex Lopez, Somerset, Alexandra, Hernandez, New Brunswick, Patricia Lopez, Somerset, Pedro Torres, New Brunswick, and (front) Rafael Torres, New Brunswick, were seen having a great time at the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Boogie Nights Michael Jackson Impersonator Pete Carter, from Toms River, entertains the crowds at the Quarter inside Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
The New Year's Eve at the Tropicana and Golden Nugget casinos in Atlantic City Dec. 31, 2016.
1 of 39
Fireworks display at the Tropicana in Atlantic City.
Dave Griffin / for the Press
Fireworks display at the Tropicana in Atlantic City.
Dave Griffin / for the Press
Sherry Lin, 26, Puja Talukder, 23, Afrida Chowdhury, 22, and Mandy Lin, 23, all from Atlantic City, were seen having a great time at the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City.
Dave Griffin / for the Press
Heather Harman, 21, Bayville, Deanna Sciortino, 21, Howell, and Jessica Del Monico, 21, also from Howell, were seen having a great time at the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City.
Dave Griffin / for the Press
Fireworks display at the Tropicana in Atlantic City.
Dave Griffin / for the Press
Fireworks display at the Tropicana in Atlantic City.
Dave Griffin / for the Press
New Year's Eve at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.
provided by Nick Valinote
New Year's Eve at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.
provided by Nick Valinote
New Year's Eve at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.
provided by Nick Valinote
New Year's Eve at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.
provided by Nick Valinote
New Year's Eve at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.
provided by Nick Valinote
New Year's Eve at Tropicana in Atlantic City.
provided by Angela Ballachino
New Year's Eve at Tropicana in Atlantic City.
provided by Angela Ballachino
New Year's Eve at Tropicana in Atlantic City.
provided by Angela Ballachino
New Year's Eve at Tropicana in Atlantic City.
provided by Angela Ballachino
Options are endless at the Quarter inside the Tropicana on New Year’s Eve.
Dave Griffin/
Many gathered for the fireworks display in front of the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Many gathered for the fireworks display in front of the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Tropicana’s fireworks series continues every Saturday through Sept. 14.
Dave Griffin
Heather Harman, 21, Bayville, Deanna Sciortino, 21, Howell, and Jessica Del Monico, 21, also from Howell, were seen having a great time at the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Sherry Lin, 26, Puja Talukder, 23, Afrida Chowdhury, 22, and Mandy Lin, 23, all from Atlantic City, were seen having a great time at the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Heather Harman, 21, Bayville, Deanna Sciortino, 21, Howell, and Jessica Del Monico, 21, also from Howell, were seen having a great time at the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Many gathered for the fireworks display in front of the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
010117_nws_pier
Dave Griffin
View of the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Many gathered for the fireworks display in front of the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Many gathered for the fireworks display in front of the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Boogie Nights Michael Jackson Impersonator Pete Carter, from Toms River, entertains the crowds at the Quarter inside Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Many gathered for the fireworks display in front of the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
View of the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
010117_nws_pier
Many gathered for the fireworks display in front of the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Pressw
Dave Griffin
Many gathered for the fireworks display in front of the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Boogie Nights Michael Jackson Impersonator Pete Carter, from Toms River, entertains the crowds at the Quarter inside Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
010117_nws_pier
Dave Griffin
View of the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Alex Lopez, Somerset, Alexandra, Hernandez, New Brunswick, Patricia Lopez, Somerset, Pedro Torres, New Brunswick, and (front) Rafael Torres, New Brunswick, were seen having a great time at the Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
010117_nws_pier
Boogie Nights Michael Jackson Impersonator Pete Carter, from Toms River, entertains the crowds at the Quarter inside Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Many gathered for the fireworks display in front of the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Many gathered for the fireworks display in front of the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.