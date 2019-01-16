ATLANTIC CITY — As esports, or professional video gaming, grows in popularity, the city's convention and marketing group will host a conference for event and tournament organizers this summer.
The Esports Travel Summit will be held June 25-27. According to a news release, the event is the only one of its kind, focusing on competitive video game tournaments as large-scale events from which the convention and travel industries can benefit.
The three-day event is presented by SportsTravel Magazine and will be hosted by the city's nonprofit convention group, Meet AC, and the Atlantic City Sports Commission. An exact location for the summit has not been set.
Convention founder Timothy Schneider said the summit will facilitate partnerships between esports organizations and the business and hospitality industries for destinations looking to host events.
The EsportsTravel Summit was launched in 2017 in Orlando, Florida, as part of another expo and was held as a stand-alone event last year in Las Vegas.
"By hosting this high-caliber event, it will help guide the future growth of esports tournaments and events in our destination,” said Meet AC President and CEO Jim Wood.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Ingame Inc. were listed as supporting sponsors of the event.
Last month, the CRDA Executive Board voted to invest up to $700,000 to promote Ingame Esports events at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the Atlantic City Convention Center. Event organizers estimate 191 million people are interested in esports globally.
“Esports has the potential to become the future of spectator sports,” said CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty. “Hosting the EsportsTravel Summit this June will position Atlantic City as a hub for esports tournaments and events.”
