ATLANTIC CITY — Meet AC, the resort's group sales and marketing organization, has named industry veteran Larry Sieg as its new president and CEO.
Sieg replaces Jim Wood after his departure from the agency at the end of last year. The start date for Sieg is slated for July 13.
“We are excited to welcome Larry to Meet AC,” said Meet AC Board Chairman Matt Doherty in a written statement. “Larry brings almost 30 years of work experience in the tourism, sales and hospitality industry and will be proactive in promoting Atlantic City as a premier destination for meetings, conventions and leisure group travel.”
Sieg joined the Atlantic City Convention and Visitors Authority in March 1998. He oversaw the construction and opening of the Atlantic City Visitor Welcome Center on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Sieg ascended through the ranks of the ACCVA to eventually fill the positon of vice president of marketing. The ACCVA was formally dissolved as an act of New Jersey legislation in 2011.
With the assets and responsibilities of the former ACCVA being assumed through the legislation by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Sieg serves as director of communications and marketing.
Sieg leads the communications, marketing, graphic communications, visitor services, marketing partnership, digital marketing and events management initiatives.
Sieg directs the planning and execution of a strategic leisure marketing program for the destination in both traditional as well as digital media.
“Meet AC is thrilled to welcome Larry to lead our team,” said Meet AC’s Sandi Harvey, vice president of sales in a written statement. “He possesses tremendous knowledge of the travel and tourism industry.”
Sieg has held positions on committees and boards of directors as well as having been an officer for many local organizations, including Destinations International, Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations, American Bus Association, Historic Organ Restoration Committee, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber and The Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance.
"Being someone who lives, works and plays in Atlantic City, I understand it has always been a place of great importance regionally,” said Sieg in a written statement. "I look forward to the challenge we face as we settle into a new normal and have our destination be top of mind for meeting planners throughout the country.”
Sieg, a city resident, holds a bachelor’s degree and has earned many certifications and credentials in the tourism and hospitality industry as well as in the graphic design industry.
