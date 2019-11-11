PLEASANTVILLE — James DiNatale and George Irwin have each tried to land a license from the state to develop a medical marijuana dispensary.
DiNatale did not receive one as part of his partnership he started called Superior Grow Lab that was looking to grow medical marijuana in the city.
Irwin is waiting to hear whether he will receive one of the new 24 licenses the state will hand out.
In the meantime, each man separately is committed to trying to help the South Jersey economy through the medical marijuana business.
DiNatale convinced another company that did receive a medical marijuana license, MPX New Jersey, to cultivate marijuana in Pleasantville, rather than from MPX’s original plan in Galloway Township.
MPX will take over a structure DiNatale owns through his company RGC3 LLC at the former site of The Press of Atlantic City on Devins Lane. MPX also will continue to dispense out of Atlantic City.
“When we negotiated with MPX, they agreed to do, like we were going to do first, the hiring from Pleasantville, and they did do a revenue share with Pleasantville, plus the property tax. The revenue share is going to be more than the property tax. We didn’t get the license, but we brought someone to the building. I think that was the big thing,” DiNatale said.
RGC3 LLC will serve as the landlord for MPX New Jersey’s medical marijuana operation. Site work started about six weeks ago on Devins Lane, he said.
Grass, asphalt and line striping of the parking lot at the site will take place in the spring, DiNatale said. MPX did not want greenhouses or a dispensary, which were a part of DiNatale’s plans for the property as a partner in Superior Grow Lab.
DiNatale, who grew up in Egg Harbor City, also owns RGC1, which is based in Hammonton, and the former Lenox China plant on Tilton Road in Galloway Township. Barrette Outdoor Living moved into the old Lenox China site in 2014.
DiNatale, a Somers Point resident, has other properties in the Pleasantville and in Egg Harbor Township. DiNatale, who is also president of Site Enterprises Inc., which was based on Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township, recently sold that building to Gold Medal Environmental.
“I’m trying to get jobs coming back this way, other than casino jobs. I think that’s the problem that we have in South Jersey right now. We have got to think outside of the box,” DiNatale said. “We have taken a piece of property that otherwise would have just been (demolished) and been an empty lot (and made use of it).”
Meanwhile, Irwin said the manufacturing part of a company he owns called Green Living Technologies International, which is currently based in Rochester, New York, will move to either Atlantic or Cumberland county during the first quarter of 2020. He’s looking to relocate to a building that’s 50,000-square feet. And when he does, he will employ 50 people, he said.
“There is a need to create jobs,” said Irwin, a part-time Ventnor and Rochester resident who used to be a lifeguard on Long Beach Island.
Irwin, founder and president of Green Living Technologies International, or GLTI, came up with a vertical urban farming system that uses a patented and patent-pending Vertical Cultivation System to grow medical or recreational marijuana.
Green Living Technologies International was helping Compassionate Care Foundation in Egg Harbor Township —which in 2013 became the first Atlantic County entity to receive a state medical marijuana license — to grow more intensively. He stopped working with them in June.
If things play out the way Irwin would like, he will operate two buildings in South Jersey that would need more than 100 total employees.
The building involved with the manufacturing of GLTI’s Vertical Cultivation Systems and green living walls would be in Cumberland or Atlantic county.
If Irwin is awarded a medical marijuana license from the state, he has an agreement to use a 40,000-square-foot building in Egg Harbor Township for that operation, which would be run by a separate business called GLTCannabis. He said he believes he will hear from the state about the latest round of license awardees in December.
Irwin, who has an office at the Ocean Club Condominium in Atlantic City, developed an interest in the medical marijuana field because his son Addison had Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“Cannabis oil helped him beat that disease. I’ve see what it has done for so many people around the world,” Irwin said.
