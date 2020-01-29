Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Michael West, left, CEO of Rothman Institute; Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson and Melissa Bushnell, assistant vice president of the AtlantiCare Surgery Center, celebrate the opening of the Center for Orthopaedic Surgery in the AtlantiCare Health Park on English Creek Avenue on Wednesday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare patients in need of same-day orthopedic surgery, including joint and spine surgeries, will have their operations performed in a new facility starting this spring.
AtlantiCare hosted an open house Wednesday for its new Center for Orthopaedic Surgery at the AtlantiCare Health Park on English Creek Avenue.
The center will take some of AtlantiCare's high-end cases out of its hospitals and into the community, said Lori Herndon, company president and CEO.
"We believe in making a difference, and the reality is, I believe this building screams that," Herndon said.
More than 100 health care providers, local officials and some of the 26 local artists who have 60 pieces of art hanging on the walls of the building took tours of the two-story, 24,000-square-foot facility that was built with the capacity for more than 5,000 procedures a year.
The first floor of the building, which is dedicated to same-day orthopedic procedures, features six operating rooms, 12 pre-operation rooms and 15 post-anesthesia care unit rooms, including four extended-stay rooms.
The second floor houses a medical office suite.
The procedures that will be performed there include orthopaedic sports medicine, foot and ankle, hand, spine, pain management and total joints (hip and knee).
Mayor Paul Hodson said he appreciates the commitment AtlantiCare has made to the township.
"It's tremedous to see this facility," Hodson said. "It's absolutely beautiful."
Through AtlantiCare’s Healing Arts Program, the new site features 32 pieces of art in an attempt to create a healing, welcoming atmosphere for patients.
