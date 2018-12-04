EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The National Aviation Research and Technology Park has contracted a new partner to facilitate development.
The park announced Tuesday it has finalized a one-year contract with the New Jersey Innovation Institute, with an option to renew.
NJII, a corporation of the New Jersey Institute of Technology, will provide management and consulting services including advancing FAA aviation-related commercial activity, and provide expertise in defense and Homeland Security aviation issues.
“As we complete the first building of the NARTP, the agreement with NJII will help take us to the next level by providing us with a relationship with a world-class research organization. The NJII team will provide the expertise to develop the NARTP’s mission of becoming a leading center for research, innovation and commercialization of emerging aviation technologies,” said NARTP President and Board Chairman Edward Salmon.
Construction of the first building of the National Aviation Research and Technology Park is …
NJII has agreed to leverage its association with government, academia and industry to further research opportunities and foster development of an Aviation Innovation Hub in Atlantic County.
County Executive Dennis Levinson said the county made a significant investment in development of the NARTP because of the clear and compelling need to broaden and diversify the regional economy and because aviation offered significant opportunities.
“The agreement with NJII will assure the success of our efforts,” Levinson said. “We look forward to working with NJII as a partner in both development of the NARTP and our economic development initiatives.”
NJII will develop and strengthen regional relationships between the NARTP, the William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center, Atlantic City International Airport and military installations such as Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, as well as other state and regional economic development organizations such as the Atlantic County Economic Alliance.
For Atlantic County, the third time is the charm.
“NJII is very pleased to be partnering with Atlantic County and providing management services to the NARTP. Collaboration is an exciting vehicle for a magnified outcome. We expect our partnership to yield great results in the area of economic development for the county as we launch southern Jersey as an innovation hub for aviation,” said Ian Trammell, regional director for NJII.
One of NJII’s short-term goals is to develop a consortium model for the NARTP that will bring together research universities, research institutions, government, military and private industry to promote and facilitate aviation-related research.
NJII will also plan and coordinate Innovation Challenges, global calls to action aimed at accelerating research, development and demonstration in technology areas such as aviation. Other NJII tasks under the contract include facilitating Smart Airport/Smart Infrastructure projects and developing Aviation STEM initiatives with local high schools.
