Lyndsay Mock, 30 and Ryan Parker, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, who is the executive director of Beacon Animal Rescue in Ocean View, Cape May County. Parker's two "Happy Places" are his kitchen and his music room Wednesday Jan 22, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Parker’s other ‘Happy Place’ is the music room in his Egg Harbor Township home. ‘When I’m hit with a creative edge, I can disappear into the room and play with any of the assortment of instruments I’ve collected over the years,’ he said.
Lyndsay Mock, 30, and Ryan Parker, 30, below, completeley remodeled their kitchen when they bought their house three years ago. The space serves as the central command area of the house. ‘My family loves food, so we spend a lot of time hanging out in the kitchen when we’re all home. It’s also the area we gather to play card and board games,’ Parker said.
Parker’s other ‘Happy Place’ is the music room in his Egg Harbor Township home. ‘When I’m hit with a creative edge, I can disappear into the room and play with any of the assortment of instruments I’ve collected over the years,’ he said.
Lyndsay Mock, 30, and Ryan Parker, 30, below, completeley remodeled their kitchen when they bought their house three years ago. The space serves as the central command area of the house. ‘My family loves food, so we spend a lot of time hanging out in the kitchen when we’re all home. It’s also the area we gather to play card and board games,’ Parker said.
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Ryan Parker, executive director of Beacon Animal Rescue in Ocean View section of Dennis Township, likes the central command area of his house the most — the kitchen.
“It serves so many purposes,” Parker said. “My family loves food, so we spend a lot of time hanging out in the kitchen when we’re all home. It’s also the area we gather to play card and board games. I spend so much time in the kitchen, because I can work from my laptop there and still be able to be with my family.”
Parker and his fiancee, Lyndsay Mock, bought their house as a renovation project three years ago and moved in about a year later.
Parker doesn’t know who originally built their home, but the house had a great deal of history with their families, he said.
“It had suffered significant damage from an electrical fire some years earlier, when my fiancee’s childhood friends lived in the home. Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but they had to move their family out of the house. The fire left most of the house down to the studs. With the help of my fiancee’s parents, we built the house back up to what it is today,” Parker said.
The kitchen started as one of the only rooms in the house left intact when the couple bought it. They made the decision to tear it up and start over. The room was finished last year by adding a backsplash.
“It was the first time either of us had ever done anything like that, but the journey from start to finish was exciting, and we are extremely happy with how it turned out. We love a simple modern look without clutter,” Parker said.
Parker’s kitchen has all of the basic appliances, mostly purchased from Home Depot, plus a television.
“Often times I’ll have my laptop set up on the dinner table as I do work, and my son hangs out with me making art, playing games or watching TV in the living room,” Parker said.
Beacon and Parker’s home are deeply connected for him.
“Much of the work I do as director of the rescue I do from my kitchen or my music room. Meetings regularly occur in my kitchen, and I often participate in online meetings from my music room,” Parker said.
Similar to Parker’s kitchen, his music room serves multiple purposes for him.
“When I need to clear my mind, I use the room as a meditative space,” Parker said. “When I’m hit with a creative edge, I can disappear into the room and play with any of the assortment of instruments I’ve collected over the years.”
If Parker is working on a project that requires a great deal of concentration, he has an area set up in his music room tucked away from distractions. It also doubles as a great place for online gaming when he has free time.
“My music room could very well be named my self-care room because it serves both my mental and physical health in a variety of ways,” Parker said.
