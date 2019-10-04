It looks like it's curtains for the shower curtains.
On Wednesday, Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 20 more stores, in addition to the 40 announced last spring.
The troubled housewares retailer's interim CEO Mary Winston said on the earnings call that the closures will help the remaining open stores because of the company's "renewed focus on driving traffic and operating efficiency," CNN reported.
Forty of the shuttering stores are Bed Bath & Beyond locations and the other 20 will be stores from its other brands, which include World Market, Cost Plus, Buy Buy Baby and Harmon.
Struggling to compete with Walmart, Target and online retailers in recent years, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock has fallen and same-store sales have been in the decline for the past two years,
Spurred by shareholders, Bed Bath & Beyond's CEO Steven Temares exited the company amid corporate upheaval from activist investors in May. He helmed the company sine 2003.
A list of the affected stores that will shuttered by year's end has not yet been released.
