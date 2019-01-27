WELCOME TO MY HAPPY PLACE
ATLANTIC CITY - Most people know Adalberto "Bert" Lopez as the host of the Latino Motion public affairs show or from his involvement with the resort's school board or the political scene.
There are no traces of any of these things inside Lopez's "Happy Place," his living room in his 1920's house in Ducktown.
"It's a quiet, comfortable space. I come home from work. I sit down on that sofa, put that TV on and just enjoy the time here. It's not an isolated room by itself. You could close those (living door) doors. It's all connected with the dining room and kitchen. To me, I see it as one big area. It's not just the living room by itself," Lopez said.
Lopez, 60, has lived for the past 10 years in the home with his wife, Ivenny Lopez, 43, children and mother-in-law.
Lopez's living room is his family's favorite place to watch Philadelphia Eagles' football on a 55-inch, flat screen Samsung TV that they have had for the last three years. The TV is on top of the fireplace that they use once in a while.
A brown sofa is against one wall while brown love seats are against another wall, both purchased during the last five years at Raymour & Flanigan in Egg Harbor Township.
Lopez will balance his laptop on the table between the sofa and the love seat and do some of his work as a public affairs manager for Atlantic City Electric, but otherwise, the outside world is off limits.
Only the most important things to Lopez's merit inclusion in his living room, including a framed black-and-white photo of New York City at night because he met his wife there.
"We were introduced by a mutual friend. I talked to her over the phone, and I went and met her (in Queens, N.Y.)," said Lopez, who added they were married with a New York City-themed wedding.
