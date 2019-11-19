Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PLEASANTVILLE — James DiNatale and George Irwin have each tried to land a license from the s…
On Monday, Acreage said it was buying “100% of the equity interests in CCF” in anticipation of the Garden State’s efforts to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use. It’s unclear how it will work, as the foundation is a nonprofit.
“Acreage will acquire 54% of the equity interests of (Compassionate Care Foundation) in exchange for the conversion of an existing convertible note and 46% in exchange for $10,000,000, payable in cash or stock at the option of CCF,” said Bob Daino, Acreage’s chief operating officer.
The foundation operates a grow facility and retail outlet in a former Trump casino warehouse just outside of Atlantic City in Egg Harbor. It currently “has the potential to operate” a total of three dispensaries, according to a statement released by Acreage.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Strong revenue growth for the state’s six medical cannabis facilities,…
A satellite retail facility under Acreage’s the Botanist brand is under construction in Atlantic City and is expected to open in December if regulators approve, Acreage CEO Kevin Murphy said in an earnings call last week. The foundation signed a letter of intent this year to open another Botanist store in Williamstown.
Though political differences have put recreational marijuana on hold in New Jersey, the governor is planning a rapid expansion of the medical program.
Acreage, one of the biggest marijuana companies in America, operates properties in 20 states. In Pennsylvania, it grows and sells cannabis to dispensaries under the Prime brand. Murphy, who is no relation to N.J.’s Gov. Phil Murphy, said he was optimistic that Pennsylvania would legalize marijuana for recreational use.
“(It’s) not a matter of ifs, but when it will happen for the entire region,” CEO Murphy said, “and we believe it is coming soon.”
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A vacant seafood processing plant on Indian Trail Road could see new life …
Acreage Holdings this year said it had agreed to be purchased by Canadian weed giant Canopy Growth if the United States ever legalizes marijuana for recreational use. In an earnings call last week, the CEO said the company would be launching Canopy Growth’s Tweed brand of medical marijuana products “in the next month or so” in Oregon, Maine, and Massachusetts.
Acreage has amassed formidable political clout: On Acreage’s board of directors are former U.S. Rep. John Boehner, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, and former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.
In January, Acreage hired Philip Norcross, the CEO of law firm Parker McCay and brother of South Jersey powerbroker George Norcross and U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D., N.J.). Philip Norcross’ lobbying firm, Optimus Partners, provides “consulting services” for the company, according to an NJ.com report.
Last week, Acreage Holdings reported third-quarter revenue of $22.4 million, a 307% increase compared with the same period in 2018. At the same time the holding company reported a net loss attributable to Acreage of $39.9 million.
Acreage stock has been trounced this year, falling from a 52-week peak of $28.30. It closed Monday on the Canadian exchanges at $4.48 (U.S.), up about 6%.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.