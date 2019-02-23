Five boats and nearly 2 million pounds of fiberglass began making their way into the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday as the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show set up to run Wednesday through Sunday. This year’s show will feature a fishing simulator, scavenger hunt, a touch-a-boat tour for kids, virtual boat races and more. Tickets are $16 per person and free to those 12 and younger with a paying adult.(tncms-asset)40e27ea0-1dbb-11e8-b642-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)

