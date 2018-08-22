ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's first casino to offer land-based sports betting launched its mobile platform to gamblers Wednesday.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa announced the launch of PlayMGM NJ Sports mobile application, available only for Android phones.
Scott Butera, MGM Resorts International president of interactive gaming, said that through a partnership with GVC Holdings PLC, mobile betting operations in New Jersey will be delivered on a "best-in-class mobile platform that positions us as a leader in technology, accessibility and sports betting expertise."
"We look forward to building on our success in New Jersey and expanding our sports betting offerings as the national leader in sports betting," Butera said.
The first bet on the mobile app was a $50 wager placed at 12:07 p.m. on the Philadelphia Eagles to win their first game, a spokesperson for Borgata said.
Borgata was the first casino in Atlantic City to offer sports betting when it opened the Race & Sports Book on June 14.
"After a tremendously successful launch of land-based sports betting at Borgata, we are excited to offer this product that both complements our retail sports wagering offerings and lives up to the brand reputation established by Borgata and MGM Resorts, said Marcus Glover, president and COO of Borgata. "The launch of PlayMGM NJ Sports is expected to bolster land-based sports wagering at Borgata and further establish our company’s leadership in the New Jersey market and beyond."
Bally's Atlantic City, Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, Ocean Resort Casino and Resorts Casino Hotel all offer sports betting on property. On Aug.6, Resorts and DraftKings became the first in New Jersey to offer mobile and online sports betting.
