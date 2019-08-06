Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Zach Lahr (7) and Collin Ganard (8) both of Galloway, walk the mall dressed as recycling trash cans. They are from Pack 12 in Galloway. Sat. 2/2/02 Boscov's and the Shore Mall host "Save It For Us - Focus on Recycling" Boy Scouting Show. The Jersey Shore Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Cub Scout packs and Explorer Post present activities, displays and demonstrations.
Al Boscov pauses during an interview at his Boscov's departmanet store in Reading, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 18, 2008. The department store mogul spent more than 50 years at the Reading-based chain that bears his name, but Boscov retired three years ago _ a lifetime in retail. He returned as chairman and CEO in early December to guide the troubled company out of bankruptcy and to regain the trust of shoppers and suppliers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Groundbreaking for Boscov's, an anchor store at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, 1988
Photo of he first Bosvov's department store, in Reading , PA,
Opening of Boscov's, an anchor store at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, 1988
Atlantic County's 10-year role in saving Boscov's from bankruptcy in 2009 has come to an end.
The company made its final payment on a $3 million loan that was backed by the county government, County Executive Dennis Levinson said Tuesday. The department store is one of the few survivors at the former Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township.
"There was no fanfare," said Levinson. "But the loan is now paid off and the company made good on its promise to keep the store open and hundreds of jobs intact."
The store opened in 1988 in the shopping center now called Harbor Square. It is the only surviving major store there. Most of the rest of the mall was demolished two years ago.
Levinson said the final payment, made Aug. 1, was for $410,000.
“We are extremely grateful to Atlantic County for coming to our aid during a very difficult time," said Jim Boscov, company chairman since the death of his uncle Al Boscov in 2017.
Al Boscov came out of retirement in 2009 to help save the chain of stores, which was founded in 1914 in Reading, Pennsylvania, by his father, Solomon Boscov. It now has 49 locations in eight states.
"You made it possible to keep our No. 1 store open, but more importantly you helped keep your neighbors employed," Jim Boscov said of the Egg Harbor Township location, the chain's best performing. "I’m proud of our hardworking coworkers and grateful to our loyal customers.”
Boscov's made every payment when due, Levinson said.
The company gave the county first position in the event of a failure, and promised more than half of its employees in the Egg Harbor Township store would be from low- and medium-income local families.
Levinson said the arrangements started with a call and visit from Al Boscov.
"He was right out of central casting: a decent individual with his hat in hand, wearing a suit," Levinson said.
Al Boscov told Levinson the department store was not doing well and he needed the county's help to save the jobs of hundreds of employees.
Though it was very unusual for a county to boost up a failing business, Levinson said he had a strong instinct Boscov would do what he promised.
Levinson needed the support of the freeholders, and got it. But the vote wasn't unanimous, he said.
"I understood why some freeholders voted against it," Levinson said. "Where does it stop? But I said we'll judge each one as it comes in."
The county was never approached for a similar guarantee after that, though.
"We didn’t need any more empty shopping centers," Levinson said of the time, in the wake of the national recession that officially lasted from December 2007 to June 2009.
But its effects were felt for years after, especially in South Jersey, which was about to be hit by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and the closing of four Atlantic City casinos in 2014.
"It was just the chance we took, and it paid off," Levinson said. "(Al Boscov) was a man of honor."
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
