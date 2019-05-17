Yore_Brett.jpg

Brett Yore, 34

Assistant Prosecutor for the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office

Raised in Cape May, Brett Yore works as an Assistant Prosecutor for the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office. He is a trustee for the Atlantic County Bar Association, as well as the Vice President of the Cape May County Bar Association, two groups that annually provide community-related events, funds to charitable causes and scholarships for local students. He coordinated the Vincent J. Apruzzese Mock Trial Competition in Cape May County for the past seven years, an event that offers high school students the opportunity to present their mock cases in front of real judges and attorneys in an actual courthouse. In 2015, he was given the Young Lawyer Award by the Cape May County Bar, and in 2018 he was recognized by the New Jersey Law Journal as a New Leader of the Bar. That same year he graduated from the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Leadership Academy, which culminated in the packaging of over 100 bags of clothing in Atlantic City to benefit the homeless. Additionally, he is a Senior Editor for the NJSBA’s Young Lawyers Division newsletter, a member of the NJ Law Journal’s Young Lawyer Advisory Board, and the Atlantic County Representative for the NJSBA’s Young Lawyers Division. Prior to becoming a lawyer, he studied poetry and fiction at the New School for Liberal Arts in New York City.

MAYS LANDING- The New Jersey State Bar Association has named Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor Brett Yore the 2019 Young Lawyer of the Year.

Yore is the Vice President of the Cape May County Bar Association, Trustee for the Atlantic County Bar Association, and Representative of Cape May/Atlantic County for the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division. In 2018 the New Jersey Law Journal recognized him as one the New Leaders of the Bar.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, whose office announced the award Friday, said “we congratulate Brett on this incredible honor."

