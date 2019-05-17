MAYS LANDING- The New Jersey State Bar Association has named Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor Brett Yore the 2019 Young Lawyer of the Year.
Yore is the Vice President of the Cape May County Bar Association, Trustee for the Atlantic County Bar Association, and Representative of Cape May/Atlantic County for the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division. In 2018 the New Jersey Law Journal recognized him as one the New Leaders of the Bar.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, whose office announced the award Friday, said “we congratulate Brett on this incredible honor."
