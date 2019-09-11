burlington store in upper darby - exterior

The Burlington located at the Magnolia Mall in Florence, South Carolina. Thomas A. Kingsbury, the company’s CEO, said the store plans to offer more casual and activewear clothes. Long known for its dresses and suits, Burlington looks to keep up with the millennial generation that prefers casualwear in a more casual work environment.

 jessica imbimbo / morning news

MAYS LANDING — Burlington is slated to open a new store on Friday at Wrangleboro Consumer Square, according to a news release from the company.

“We are thrilled to remain in the Mays Landing community, providing local residents with a new shopping experience for the entire family,” said Tom Kingsbury, CEO and Chairman of Burlington Stores. “Whether they’re looking for brand-name clothing, stylish home décor items or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week.”

The store, which has hired about 60 associates for the new location, was formerly located in the Harbor Square Mall on the Black Horse Pike.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 9:15 a.m., followed by the opening, during which the first 500 customers will receive a free tote bag, according to the release. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be gift card giveaways, activities for kids and a DJ.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments