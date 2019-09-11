MAYS LANDING — Burlington is slated to open a new store on Friday at Wrangleboro Consumer Square, according to a news release from the company.
“We are thrilled to remain in the Mays Landing community, providing local residents with a new shopping experience for the entire family,” said Tom Kingsbury, CEO and Chairman of Burlington Stores. “Whether they’re looking for brand-name clothing, stylish home décor items or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week.”
The store, which has hired about 60 associates for the new location, was formerly located in the Harbor Square Mall on the Black Horse Pike.
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 9:15 a.m., followed by the opening, during which the first 500 customers will receive a free tote bag, according to the release. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be gift card giveaways, activities for kids and a DJ.
