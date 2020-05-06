Business leaders at the Jersey Shore are optimistic they can save at least some prospects for the summer despite the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local tourism industry.
During a virtual version of the annual Jersey Shorecast hosted by the Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University on Wednesday morning, panelists from the worlds of higher education and business discussed what tourism might look like this summer if and when the governor gives the go-ahead to reopen the economy.
“As depressing as this situation is, we will get through this. It will be another month or two, and we’ll go through a lot of hardships, and then things will start to return to normal,” said Michael Busler, professor of business studies-finance at Stockton, who advocated for reopening as soon as next Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — The greater Atlantic City region benefited from record-setting tourism numbe…
The panel’s comments came prior to Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement Wednesday afternoon extending the executive order declaring a public health emergency for an additional 30 days, extending the stay-at-home order into June.
“The work of the Restart and Recovery Commission, to responsibly get our economy working again, continues. Our efforts to work with our shore communities and downtowns regarding the coming summer months continues,” Murphy said upon announcing the extension.
The Shorecast, traditionally a panel to highlight past business successes with an eye toward the upcoming tourism season, took a different approach this year, instead stressing the need for creative solutions to help businesses survive the effects of a global pandemic, and calling for an emphasis on safety and public health in messaging.
Busler was joined by Donna Albano, associate professor of hospitality and tourism management studies at Stockton; Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber; Lori Pepenella, CEO of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce; Larry Sieg, director of communications and marketing for the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority; and Michael Tidwell, director of sales and marketing at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel, in Galloway Township.
Press of Atlantic City Publisher Mark Blum moderated the panel, and LIGHT Coordinator Jane Bokunewicz opened and closed the program.
Albano said trepidation among travelers could impede a full recovery of the travel and tourism industry until 2023, simply due to the nature of the industry.
ATLANTIC CITY — A panel of gaming, hospitality and tourism experts will meet Thursday mornin…
“Unfortunately in Atlantic City, we have a high concentration of the hospitality and tourism industry. We do market to crowds and masses. Our casinos and convention centers are very big buildings that in order to maximize they need to be full most of the time,” Albano said.
Tidwell said that for the hotel industry, in past downturns, it was occupancy that rose first and then the increased rates followed. This time, he said, it might be different because of the enormous costs associated with reopening, especially with social distancing requirements and increased sanitizing measures.
“That’s going to be a challenge in 2020-21,” he said. “I think that you’ll see in past downturns you’ve seen government travel, youth sports lead the way, so those segments will lead this recovery.”
Sieg said that during this crisis, the CRDA has had to look at other opportunities to invest in the city outside of large events.
“For now, we’ve figured that’s right into the community,” he said.
Sieg said they have retooled Tourism District services to help the city.
“The Convention Center, everyone knows, it’s become a field medical station. Boardwalk Hall, the people from there have been redeployed to the Convention Center,” he said, noting the city was lucky to be able to pull off Restaurant Week before the virus hit.
He said the CRDA will probably not fund any outdoor entertainment or programs in the city through 2021. Instead, it has partnered with community organizations and the mayor on citywide food distribution programs.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The tourism industry along the shore and in Atlantic City has grown and …
Asked what its primary focus will be this summer, Sieg said the CRDA is focusing on a message of safety, cleanliness and health. He said from a tourism perspective, they need to focus on a message that Atlantic City is only a drive away.
Busler said increasing consumer confidence will help restore the economy at the shore, like it did the past three years.
He said that because of “rock-bottom” gas prices, which are likely to stay that way through midsummer, travel is appealing. He said Atlantic City should differentiate itself from other gambling markets to entice visitors.
“You can gamble anywhere, but you have to be in A.C. to gamble and do something else,” he said.
Chait said the chamber is focused on workforce development and making sure businesses are prepared to open. He said the work of the chamber should complement the work being done by the CRDA.
Because the southern Jersey Shore is much different than North Jersey’s economy, Chait said they have been lobbying elected officials for recovery efforts that impact these communities.
“We don’t have high expectations, we just think we need to be careful and create the new guest experience, the new normal — I’m already tired of hearing that,” Tidwell said.
Business leaders said they are learning from the crisis, too. Pepenella said the pandemic forces businesses to evolve for the 21st century.
“It actually beta-tested if it could work,” she said.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that he signed an executive order to extend the public …
Chait cited as examples attorneys doing depositions online and restaurants adapting to takeout and delivery.
“There are just relationships that are being built there that weren’t there in the past,” he said.
Albano said she sees a lot of opportunities “in an odd way.” She said convention centers, hotels and casinos could recapture lost business through rescheduled events like proms, graduations, award ceremonies and theater productions. She said Atlantic City and its surrounding area need to be seen as a hospitality leader.
“I think we’re going to have to come out of the gate with a strong recovery blueprint,” she said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.