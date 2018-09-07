ATLANTIC CITY — Caesars Entertainment Co. launched its mobile sports betting application Thursday night, becoming the sixth gaming company in New Jersey to offer gamblers an online option.
The company received approval to launch the Caesars Casino & Sports app from state regulators just hours before the NFL kicked off its regular season Thursday with a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons.
"Since New Jersey decided to allow mobile sports betting, we have been working diligently to create the most engaging and fun mobile platform which provides users with the ability to place bets on their favorite sporting events," said Mark Frissora, CEO and president of Caesars Entertainment.
Caesars joined DraftKings, MGM, SugarHouse, FanDuel and William Hill as mobile and online sports betting providers in New Jersey. DraftKings and Resorts Casino Hotel launched the first mobile and online sports betting product in New Jersey on Aug. 1.
Caesars mobile sports betting app is integrated with the gaming company's player rewards program, according to a press release.
Caesars Entertainment operates three casino properties in Atlantic City: Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City. On-site sports betting is available at Harrah's and the Wild Wild West casino inside Bally's.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.