Harrah's sports books
Buy Now

A temporary sports book on the property includes more than 25 leather chairs, six hightop tables and five viewing screens.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Caesars Entertainment Co. launched its mobile sports betting application Thursday night, becoming the sixth gaming company in New Jersey to offer gamblers an online option.

The company received approval to launch the Caesars Casino & Sports app from state regulators just hours before the NFL kicked off its regular season Thursday with a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons.

"Since New Jersey decided to allow mobile sports betting, we have been working diligently to create the most engaging and fun mobile platform which provides users with the ability to place bets on their favorite sporting events," said Mark Frissora, CEO and president of Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars joined DraftKings, MGM, SugarHouse, FanDuel and William Hill as mobile and online sports betting providers in New Jersey. DraftKings and Resorts Casino Hotel launched the first mobile and online sports betting product in New Jersey on Aug. 1.

Caesars mobile sports betting app is integrated with the gaming company's player rewards program, according to a press release.

Caesars Entertainment operates three casino properties in Atlantic City: Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City. On-site sports betting is available at Harrah's and the Wild Wild West casino inside Bally's.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.