CAPE MAY — Cape May Brewing Company is growing, and its beers will soon occupy shelves and taps in four more Pennsylvania counties.
The company announced Monday that its distributor, Origlio Beverage of Philadelphia, will bring the brews to Northampton, Lehigh, Berks and Lancaster counties “within the next few weeks.”
“We’re thrilled to reach our fans in the Lehigh Valley and points south,” said Ryan Krill, Cape May Brewing Company CEO and co-founder, in a news release. “It’s an exciting time for us, and we can’t wait to bring the beer our fans have come to love on their trips down to the Jersey Shore to their homes in Pennsylvania.”
The company, in business since 2011, has sold beer in southeastern Pennsylvania counties for four years, and the company said it has been a success.
“Cape May has been one of our fastest growing suppliers,” said Christian Origlio, executive vice president at the distributor.
The Lehigh Valley has shown interest recently in getting Cape May beers to their bottle shops, bars and beer distributors, said Erin Gale, the company’s regional sales manager in Pennsylvania. Gale will also be overseeing sales in the four new counties.
“I’ve received countless calls throughout the past two years or so from folks in Lancaster County, Berks County, and in the Lehigh Valley about getting Cape May beer, and I am excited to finally tell them, ‘yes, we have it!’” Gale said. “Like the Philadelphia-area counties, a lot of people here grew up going to the shore, so I think Cape May is going to resonate there.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.