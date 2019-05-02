Alexander Bland, a board member of the Cape May County NAACP chapter, said the lyrics of racist songs performed by singer Kate Smith that recently resurfaced were tough to get through.
The mayor of Wildwood Ernie Troiano's decision to continue playing her rendition of "God Bless America" struck him as rash, and without regard for black members of his community.
Why not play other versions of the iconic song, asked Bland, 29, of Woodbine.
"We will never know what we can become if we stay stuck in such a time that is not genuine to today’s value of rising all tides and making sure everyone is thought of," Bland said.
Troiano last week fielded calls from national media outlets after he said Smith's "God Bless America" would continue playing on the Boardwalk, and he would seek to bring the statue of Smith taken down from outside the Wells Fargo Center to Wildwood.
Some on social media saw Troiano's choice as proof of Wildwood's innate racism, and many from the city took to Twitter and Facebook to voice their support for the mayor.
Nearly everyone with an opinion on the matter expressed regret at the content of the songs. But opinions differed on the significance of something performed in the 1930s and its bearing on the current moment.
Wildwood is about 7.5% black. And Cape May County is about 5% black, the lowest percentage of any South Jersey county.
Reverend Marlon Smith, 54, preaches at First Baptist Church in Whitesboro, and moved to the area about a year ago. He said moving on, as some suggested, is ridiculous.
"It sends a negative (signal)," Smith said. "We're not going to get over it. We're still feeling the injustices of racism, even now."
And the length of time that has elapsed since she sang the songs in question, he said, should not be used as cover for the lyrics she performed.
"They called (Bill Cosby) "America's Dad," but because of what he's been convicted of, he's no longer America's dad," he said. "And I don't care how the African American community may feel about it."
There's gray areas African American community.
"I think that people's views change," said Sande Stuart, 52, of Wildwood. "There was a lot of racism in the 30s and you can't really fault somebody for going along with the times."
Trying to bring the statue to the shore, however, would be "a little over the top," she added.
Daniel Hume, whose family owns Sunset Beach Gift Shop in Cape May Point, said Thursday that visitors to their flag ceremony — held before sunset every night from Memorial Day Weekend through August and then on Saturdays in September to honor deceased veterans — will continue to hear Smith's "God Bless America."
"We will not litigate whether Kate Smith was a racist, for two songs she sang in the 1930’s. We are also not going to defend the lyrics to those songs or why she sang them," Hume wrote on shop's Facebook page. "This ceremony has and will continue to honor the men and women of our armed forces, whether they were drafted, enlisted or commissioned."
Troiano said the lyrics in the songs are ugly, but could serve as a learning tool.
"Was it right? No. Was it something that we should be proud of? No," Troiano said. "But times have changed. We have evolved.”
Wildwood is the most diverse shore town in Jersey, beyond Atlantic City, Troiano claimed.
"We have every walk of life here," he said. "Because we're not a wealthy town."
Bland said he spoke with Commissioner Pete Byron at a baby shower and addressed his concern over the Kate Smith song.
"He didn't give me his opinion. I wasn't expecting his opinion. But he heard me, and that's all it was about: just being heard, and having an open heart and open mind."
Byron said he's heard the concerns from both schools of thought on the Smith issue, and said he'd prefer to focus on the summer ahead.
"I understand this is an emotional issue. I truly do," Byron said. "This will work itself out … I appreciate both sides."
Bland said, by listening, Byron sets a good example.
"The great (Maya) Angelou said “We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike,” Bland said. "If we can get that point through (then) it’s undeniable that God has blessed America."
