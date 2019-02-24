CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - Rich and Crystal Papperman's home changed in a significant way after the married couple took their first Disney cruise in 2005.
For most of their lives, the Pappermans, who work together in the medical billing area, were average Disney fans.
They watched the "The Wonderful World of Disney" anthology TV show when they were young. The couple, who have been married for 42 years, took their children to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
After the youngest of their three sons reached adulthood, they took the first of their 11 Disney cruises and started collecting Disney images.
Now, they have more than 1,000 of them in their home.
"Disney is so universal. It is one of the few institutions that has never been bias in anyway. Walt (Disney) did that from day one. Everyone was welcome, young and old. It was created for families, not just for kids or adults," said Rich Papperman, 65.
In their house full of Disney, the couple's "Happy Place" is their kitchen, which was renovated from November 2016 to early 2017.
Crystal Papperman, 64, discovered she could order kitchen tiles with Disney characters on them. When the kitchen was remodeled, the images of Disney characters were built into the walls of the kitchen.
Their home is filled with framed Disney puzzles, paintings and autographed posters, miniatures, door knobs, dolls, lights, window shades, pillows, cookbooks and a "Beauty and the Beast" tea set, clock and candle holder.
There was a time when they went to Disney World deliberately looking for items to buy to add to the house, but that is no longer the case.
Now, in order for the Pappermans to buy it, the collectible has to grab attention or at least not take up a lot of space. They make at least three trips to Disney annually and are Disney World members.
"We haven't spent our money on anything else," Rich Papperman said. "It's kind of a fun thing that we do. We don't take any other vacations."
