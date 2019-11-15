CAPE MAY — The Beach Theater on Beach Avenue will be redeveloped into a year-round resort by new owner Icona Resorts, said Caitlin Kelly Humienny, director of marketing for the company.
Icona acquired the property Tuesday through a bankruptcy auction for $6.65 million, Humienny said.
The adjoining building was also bought by Icona, so the company's total initial investment in the site is about $10 million, Humienny said.
Icona currently owns and operates three beachfront hotels and resorts in Cape May County.
The all-new Icona Resort Cape May will feature full retail on the first floor, up to 100 guest rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, and wedding and corporate event space, which will make it the fourth largest beachfront hotel in the city, Humienny said.
Icona anticipates fully utilizing and working closely with the Cape May Convention Hall team, Humienny said.
“We’re excited for the entire Cape May community, including our fellow hoteliers, because a rising tide takes all boats with it," said Eustace W. Mita, chairman and CEO of Icona Resorts in a statement. "This will be the first new beachfront hotel in Cape May in over half a century."
No expense will be spared to bring guests of Icona Cape May the 5-star resort experience they expect, Mita said.
"We’re thrilled to be able to take a dilapidated site and turn it into a diamond…out of the rough," Mita said.
The majority of the theater, which closed more than a decade ago, had been demolished by the previous owner in 2011, leaving only the facade and two small wings for retail space, Humienny said.
The city recognized the site as one in need of redevelopment, and as recently as Oct. 13, city construction officials posted notice deeming the existing property "unsafe for human occupancy," Humienny said.
