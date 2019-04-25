ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's casinos are looking toward veterans to help fill more than 2,000 available jobs. 

The Casino Control Commission and the American Legion hosted a veterans job fair Thursday at the commission's Boardwalk office. The event was open to veterans, active-duty military, members of the Reserve and National Guard, and their spouses.

Representatives from all nine city casinos were onsite for the event, in addition to several veterans, state and higher-education organizations. Human resource professionals from the commission and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority provided resume-writing and interviewing techniques.

Casino representatives said they have a significant number of full-time positions available and are hiring immediately for seasonal jobs. The openings encompass all aspects of casino operations.

Last year’s inaugural Bet on a Vet job fair attracted more than 175 veterans.

"Our goal is to make sure that our veterans have their V.A. (Veterans Affairs) services all together," said Jacqueline Hinker, veteran community outreach specialist for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. "Because if we get that in place, life gets a little easier when you (veterans) fall into that category of unemployment. We all know life has its ups and downs."

The state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, the state Division on Civil Rights, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the State Parole Board provided assistance with veterans benefits and related matters.

"We want to attract younger veterans to take our places," said Bob Looby, New Jersey Employment, Homelessness & Education Chairman and past state commander of the American Legion, adding he sees "a beautiful relationship" between the Legion and the Casino Control Commission.

