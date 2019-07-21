'My Happy Place' is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Butch Warner finds peace surrounded by family and the sounds of nature in his backyard and front porch.
Warner, 55, coaches boys basketball at Pleasantville High School. He and his family moved into their Egg Harbor Township home two years back and couldn't be happier.
The backyard is centered around their in-ground pool, which Warner says his three grandchildren swim in for hours on end. For Warner, the backyard is a place to sit in the shade with a book in hand and unwind with some old-school R&B music.
“It’s really quiet and reserved,” he said. “It’s a place to be close to my family and just relax.”
The spacious yard is ideal for social gatherings, which Warner says are some of his dearest memories. He likes grilling meals for his family and friends while they swim and play games.
On the opposite side of the home, Warner enjoys lounging on his front porch, even on rainy days. The pastel green Adirondack chairs and hanging flower pots compliment the sounds of chirping birds in this tranquil neighborhood.
When the pool closes and basketball season begins, Warner says his favorite part of coaching is motivating his players to do well in school and get into college. Last year, he helped send four players to play basketball in college on scholarships.
“Watching them grow up is great, too,” he said. “You get a lot of kids when they’re sophomores and then when they’re seniors, you get to see the difference in how they’ve grown.”
The Greyhounds went 20-9 last season, which included a victory over Atlantic City, Warner’s Alma mater, for the first time in 11 years. Warner is excited to embark on another successful season, but before he rejoins the intense sports atmosphere, he is appreciating the serenity found at his home.
