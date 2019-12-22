Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next “My Happy Place.” He said his “Happy Places” are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next “My Happy Place.” He said his “Happy Places” are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next “My Happy Place.” He said his “Happy Places” are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next “My Happy Place.” He said his “Happy Places” are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next “My Happy Place.” He said his “Happy Places” are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next "My Happy Place." He said his "Happy Places" are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Chris Orazi is the owner of C.A.S. Music Productions and Installations, and he is the subject of the next “My Happy Place.” He said his “Happy Places” are his music studio and his living room, which has a piano in it.Friday Dec 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
VINELAND — Writer and humorist Mark Twain once said, “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Chris Orazi has lived Twain’s philosophy.
Orazi is the founder and owner of C.A.S. Music Productions, and his “Happy Places” are the recording studio in his home here and his living room where his piano is.
“More music than I can remember has been created and developed in the recording studio. While it’s my vocation, it’s also my hobby. I am fortunate for that,” Orazi said. “So many creatives of all types have come here to develop their dreams and creative projects over the years.”
The studio has seen and heard a myriad of ideas turn to sound and gone to the airwaves or the stage, Orazi said.
“I have loved sharing that part of people’s lives. We don’t only make memories. We make representative tangible recordings that last a lifetime. Then, when I am alone in the studio, writing and recording on a Sunday, my wife, Michelle, might have a dinner cooking. That aroma wafting into the studio is a recipe for a pretty perfect afternoon,” Orazi said.
Many of Orazi’s musical ideas come to him while he sits and improvises on his piano in the living room. Also, his day-to-day thoughts seem to be sorted out there. As soon as he starts playing, his dog, Coda, comes running in, jumps on the couch and keeps him company.
“I like to think that he likes what he hears. If not, I love that he’s a quiet critic,” Orazi said.
“The living room is also the sunniest room in the house with cathedral ceilings. It’s where I bring other instruments to play, because the room sounds great. It’s the perfect room to escape the TV. It’s also the room we all end up in during a good party.”
Orazi has always decorated his recording studio in a combination of muted tones and colors.
“I like a calming atmosphere, but not too sleepy,” Orazi said.
“I recently installed these very cool LED colored lights we can control with a remote. We set the mood or let the guests change the entire feel of the room with one click. The equipment is typically black, so it’s easy to nest into any color combination. I even have two 4-foot black lights. Why not?”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.