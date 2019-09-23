Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Marty Small, Atlantic City Council president, shows his ‘Happy Place,’ a ‘manthedral’ dedicated to the Philadelphia Eagles in his house, where, in addition to gatherings to watch the Eagles’ away games, he enjoys playing on the Playstation 4 with his children and watching family movies.
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Inside Marty Small’s Eagle Country are rows of comfortable-looking chairs, a sports ticker, a Pac Man machine with 412 games, championship banners, a couch, three TVs, a Super Bowl ring, a Lombardi trophy and a variety of memoriabilia from all the Philadelphia pro teams, as well as Small’s college football team, Notre Dame.
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small, Atlantic City Council president, shows his ‘Happy Place,’ a ‘manthedral’ dedicated to the Philadelphia Eagles in his house, where, in addition to gatherings to watch the Eagles’ away games, he enjoys playing on the Playstation 4 with his children and watching family movies.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea/
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Inside Marty Small’s Eagle Country are rows of comfortable-looking chairs, a sports ticker, a Pac Man machine with 412 games, championship banners, a couch, three TVs, a Super Bowl ring, a Lombardi trophy and a variety of memoriabilia from all the Philadelphia pro teams, as well as Small’s college football team, Notre Dame.
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small of Atlantic City his “Happy Place” is a 800-square foot man cave dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles country in his house Friday Spet 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
ATLANTIC CITY — Marty Small Sr. turned into a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles football team while watching their games on television as a child.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Small has followed the team for the past 40 years, so his “Happy Place” in his home, where he has lived for 10 years, is a “manthedral” known as Eagles Country, where he watches their games weekly.
“It gives me joy entertaining friends and family in Eagles Country for various events, especially football Sunday when the Eagles are away. Then, it’s football from sun up to sun down with The Wolfpack. But, the best time is family time in Eagles Country playing the Playstation 4 with my children or watching a family movie,” said Small, the City Council president.
The front part of the room is all Eagles. The back half is dedicated to all the other Philadelphia teams — the Flyers, the 76ers and the Phillies — and Small’s college football team, Notre Dame.
“I have the City Council Resolution that we did for the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl. I have a picture from the White House with President Bush and other children from the Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club from 2001,” Small said.
The items inside Small’s Eagles Country room include home theater chairs, a sports ticker, a Pac Man machine with 412 games, championship banners, a couch, three TVs, a Super Bowl ring, a Lombardi trophy and a jersey he bought youth football coach Demond Tally for his birthday that he wore to Small’s home to watch the Eagles win the Super Bowl, Small said.
After Tally was fatally shot earlier this year, Tally’s brother and daughter gave the jersey back to Small.
Small also has a picture in Eagles Country of when he played Philadelphia 76ers basketball Hall of Famer Dr. J one-on-one at the Trump Taj Mahal.
“I believe it was 1992 when they did a pay-per-view with him, and I believe Kareem Abdul-Jabaar. They contacted the high school to have us do some drills, so they could test the cameras out, so me being me, I threw the ball at Doc and said, ‘Lace em up ... You don’t want none of this,’” said Small, who added he and Dr. J. went at it.
Years later, Dr. J donated $1,000 to Small’s first re-election campaign in 2007.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.